Monday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Over the past week the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program rolled out nationwide. It’s a massive effort by the U.S. Government to allow pharmacy chains to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

In a news conference Friday, Fresno County Health officials announced some Rite Aid and CVS locations in Fresno were beginning to book vaccine appointments. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Rite Aid and CVS are the only pharmacy chains participating in California right now.