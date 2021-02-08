Monday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – If you watched the Super Bowl Sunday, you may have noticed an advertisement bringing attention to new agricultural laws in India. It was funded by the Central Valley Sikh community in an effort to raise awareness about the issue which has sparked deadly protests across the country.

For months, tens of thousands of Indian Farmers have protested three new agricultural laws passed by the Indian Government, which they say will drive modernization. The farmers protesting the laws fear they will leave them poorer and at the mercy of large corporations.