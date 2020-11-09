Monday Morning Forecast

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) -- Rainfall and even some hail hit south of Fresno Sunday morning. The first big weekend storm of the season, a welcoming sight to Valley farmers.

"Several times over the last decade we've been well into December or even January before we get that first major storm so we're excited to see it at this point," said Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.