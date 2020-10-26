Monday Morning Forecast

OAKHURST, Calif. (KGPE) -- Many residents in Fresno and Madera counties are in the dark Sunday night after PG&E issued rolling blackouts as part of another public safety shutoff due to dry and windy conditions in parts of the state that could spark more wildfires.

There are over a hundred resource centers set up throughout the state. The centers have wifi, food, blankets and other supplies to help people affected by the shutoff.