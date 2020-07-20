Monday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) -- The Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a suspicious car around 3 a.m. Monday near Palm and Dakota avenues and found a man shot in the leg.

Deputies said the driver and his passenger were not being very cooperative. Investigators said they suspect the shooting happened near Palm and Sussex avenues. They found broken glass and spent bullet casings and got several calls of gunshots in that area.