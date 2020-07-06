Monday Morning Forecast

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE)– A peaceful protest took place in Hanford Sunday morning as demonstrators protested for the injustice of Vanessa Guillen.

They say her story needs to be heard.

“As a military community we will not stand for what is happening to service members and we will not stay silent any longer. We will be the voice for those who have been silenced,” Organizer, Ivette Stafforini said.