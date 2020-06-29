Monday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) -- After only two weeks of being opened, many bars and breweries are now being forced to shut down again after California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars to close in several counties including Fresno, Tulare, and Kings Counties.

Because of the recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases across the state, Newsom announced a mandatory closure of bars, breweries, and pubs that do not serve food.