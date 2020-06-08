Monday Morning Forecast

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KGPE) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office was out in full force after four shootings in the past 12 days. Many residents are frustrated with the growing gang activity. They say it has gotten worse over the years. Deputies are patrolling the streets of San Joaquin, the heavy presence is in response to the uptick in gang violence. "We're trying to make sure the residents feel safe…