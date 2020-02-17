Monday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Hundreds of Americans are back stateside Sunday night after being quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan for nearly two weeks because of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. While they'll be in quarantine here for another two weeks, one Fresno woman is happy to have her mom back home.

Around 300 Americans got escorted off the Diamond Princess cruise ship while it was docked in the port city of Yokohama. From there, they were transported via bus to a Tokyo airport, where they flew off on two U.S. government charter planes to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.