FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has been over a year since a Fresno woman was found dead. Her mom is now asking for help to deliver justice to her daughter, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Deputies say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a call of a woman found lying on the side of the road next to a grape vineyard on south Orange Avenue, between Manning and Dinuba avenues in Fresno. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and deputies say her injuries were consistent with homicide.

Investigators learned Degrise was estranged from her family and a transient of Fresno, known to frequent the area of Tulare and First streets.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Fresno County Sheriff Detectives at (559) 600-8204.