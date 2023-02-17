FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grieving mother who lost her only son to senseless violence is now making it her mission to spread joy to others by doing random acts of kindness on National Random Act of Kindness Day.

5 years ago 17-year-old high school senior Nick Kauls was gunned down in front of his home in Old Fig Garden by Joseph Espinoza who was on a robbery spree to raise bail money for his friend.

Although her son was killed years ago, Lisa Kauls wants her son’s memory to live on.

“I want people to remember my son like I remember my son… but if I can get the word out of something that gives me comfort knowing maybe they’re doing it because of my son,” she said.

Lisa Kauls is looking to bring more positivity to the world so she decided to start the non-profit Nurture and Kindness.

“And so the idea was instead of doing something negative were going to do something positive,” said Sharolyn Schmieder, a member of the Nurture Kindness Foundation.

The non-profit provides support for families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

“We give out kindness boxes for those who lost a loved one you during that time you don’t really take care of yourself and it’s just a little something to remind you to take a deep breath and take something for yourself because that is a very hard time in your life,” said Kauls.

But today they are looking to bring smiles to everyone’s face by giving them a chance to spin the wheel and win some sweet treats.

“It definitely put a smile on my face… why would you ever say no to an act of kindness,” said Esly Martinez, a random act of kindness participant.

Stephanie Fox says the random act is a nice reminder “to promote something positive and get the word out there’s so much good in the world.”

The hope is for those who received an act of kindness to pass it on in hopes Nick Kauls’ memory will continue on.