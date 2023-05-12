PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for answers continues more than a year after the murder of 16-year-old Ricardo Chavana.

February 20, 2022, feels just like yesterday to Maria Chavana. It is the day her son Ricardo Chavana was stolen from her.

“It’s something that haunts me it just comes randomly it comes to my head. I hurt and I feel numb,” said Chavana.

The shooting happened at the Chavana home at Bulah and Trujillo in Parlier around 11:00 that night.

Chavana was in his bedroom with a friend when the shots rang out

“Me and my husband were in our rooms we just hear fast that sound that noise, “ said Chavana.

She continued “He got up and came running to the room and my husband laid him down on the floor and his eyes were all over the ceiling until his eyes connected to my eyes and he says Mom help me Mom help me mom help me and I couldn’t do nothing and that’s when I noticed his eyes rolled back,”

Investigators say Chavana was shot multiple times through his bedroom window. He was rushed to the hospital but died on the way.

Now over a year later, his family is searching for answers when they should be celebrating his accomplishments.

“He had dreams he was looking forward to graduating from high school this year, playing baseball that was his passion,” said Chavana.

Friday the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of a man who they say is a person of interest. Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

“We want closure for the family it’s frustrating so what it takes for a community to come together and speak up,” said Aurelio Flores with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chavana family says to get through every day they now live for each other.

“It crossed my mind every day that I’m better off with him but I say my other two kids need me,” said Chavana.

Anyone with information that could help this case can call Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP.