MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy was flagged down after a mom gave birth to a baby on the side of the road Saturday, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say deputy Jessica Martinez was flagged down by a citizen near Valley Children’s Founders Plaza and told that a woman was giving birth nearby on the side of the road.

Deputy Martinez drove to the location and found the woman, accompanied by her husband, lying outside a vehicle. Having given birth moments before, their newborn baby was uncovered and lying on her stomach, still attached to the umbilical cord.

Deputies say while Dad was on the phone with EMS, Deputy Martinez contacted dispatch, who informed her that EMS’ response time may be extended. Deputy Martinez then contacted Valley Children’s Hospital security to have medical staff respond to their location to provide support until EMS arrived.

Officials say Deputy Martinez located a clean t-shirt in her vehicle and used it to wrap the baby. Deputy Hernandez arrived a short time later and assisted with helping mom and her new baby, a boy named Moises, onto the gurney.

Deputies say mom and baby were transported to the hospital, both in good health.