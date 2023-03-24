SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mother and her three children were rescued after being stuck in their vehicle at the Estrella River low-water crossing, officials with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to authorities, on Thursday at around 6:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to reports of four people stuck in their vehicle at the Estrella River low-water crossing on North River Road in San Miguel.

Sheriff’s Office officials say the driver had gone around the road closed signs and attempted to cross through moving water when her vehicle was swept off the road and into the river.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies, along with members of Cal Fire and San Miguel Fire, responded and when they arrived reported that two other people were trying to get the children to shore through the waist-deep raging river.

Officials say one of the Sheriff’s deputies entered the water and helped all of the children to safety, and then re-entered to assist the driver in getting to shore.

Authorities urge drivers to follow the law and take notice of road closures.