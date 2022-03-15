FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people and a cat were rescued from a Fresno apartment complex following an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The fire was reported at around 1:00 p.m. in the area of Millbrook and Dakota Avenues. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire from the back of the apartment unit and were able to knock down the fire.

Crews say smoke detectors alerted people inside to the fire.

“Evidently the residents were in the back room and didn’t even know that the fire had started until the smoke detector alerted them,” said Jonathan Lopez with the Fresno Fire Department.

The mother and child inside the apartment were safely evacuated and taken to the hospital. The cat was rescued from the apartment below, which firefighters entered in order to protect the belongings inside from water damage.

The fire displaced three adults and six children according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, although fire officials have established that the blaze was not started intentionally.