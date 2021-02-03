Mom, 7 kids killed in Fresno County crash officially identified by Coroner’s Office

Photo Top Left: Top (Left to Right): Brooke Pulido, Daniella Ayala, Giada Pulido Bottom (Left to Right): Anthony Ayala, Mia Pulido, Camila Ayala, Jonah Pulido

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother and seven children killed in a New Year’s Day crash in Fresno County were officially identified by the Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.

According to the CHP, the two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 33 and Sutter Avenue, near Coalinga, resulted in one of the vehicles being engulfed in flames. Officers later determined that it was still occupied during the fire, resulting in the deaths of all inside.

According to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office, those killed in the crash were 34-year old Gabriela Pulido of Coalinga and her children:

Giada Pulido, 15, of Coalinga

Brooke Pulido, 14, of Coalinga

Jonah Pulido-Verdin, 11, of Coalinga

Mia Pulido, 8, of Coalinga

Also inside were three other children, all related to the other victims:

Daniella Ayala-Verdin, 11, of Coalinga

Camilla Ayala, 8, of Coalinga

Anthony Verdin-Ayala, 6, of Coalinga

The crash remains under investigation.