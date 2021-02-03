Mom, 7 kids killed in Fresno County crash officially identified by Coroner’s Office

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Top Left: Top (Left to Right): Brooke Pulido, Daniella Ayala, Giada Pulido Bottom (Left to Right): Anthony Ayala, Mia Pulido, Camila Ayala, Jonah Pulido

Photo Bottom Right: Gabriela Verdin

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The mother and seven children killed in a New Year’s Day crash in Fresno County were officially identified by the Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.

According to the CHP, the two-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 33 and Sutter Avenue, near Coalinga, resulted in one of the vehicles being engulfed in flames. Officers later determined that it was still occupied during the fire, resulting in the deaths of all inside.

According to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office, those killed in the crash were 34-year old Gabriela Pulido of Coalinga and her children:

  • Giada Pulido, 15, of Coalinga
  • Brooke Pulido, 14, of Coalinga
  • Jonah Pulido-Verdin, 11, of Coalinga
  • Mia Pulido, 8, of Coalinga

Also inside were three other children, all related to the other victims:

  • Daniella Ayala-Verdin, 11, of Coalinga
  • Camilla Ayala, 8, of Coalinga
  • Anthony Verdin-Ayala, 6, of Coalinga

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com