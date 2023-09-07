FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mom and two children were hit by a car going to school Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near First and Princeton Avenues near Birney Elementary School. Police say a mom was walking her four children to school when they were hit. According to investigators, the two kids who were hit were an 11-year-old and a 4-year-old.

Police say the mom and two children were transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for further updates. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.