FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Anthony Rodriguez, of Modesto, received his sentence Thursday in the Eastern California Federal District Court for creating and sending child pornography over the internet.

Rodriguez was caught by a dual investigation between the FBI and Modesto Police Department.

According to court documents, Rodriguez used his phone to create 49 videos and 51 pictures of a child under the age of 12 in sexual acts.

The documents also say 34-year-old Rodriguez sent pictures and videos including one where he was having sex with the child.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 45 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.