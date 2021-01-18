Moderna vaccine doses under investigation were received in Mariposa, Tulare Counties

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – One lot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – currently under investigation following 10 allergic reactions within a 24-hour period – was distributed in the Central Valley.

That affected lot contained around 330,000 doses, and Tulare County Health and Human Services revealed that it received around 3,500 doses from that Moderna lot (number 041L20A).

“We have received no reports of a severe reaction and that is the purpose of those safety measures and the observation period to ensure the trust and safety of our residents as we begin to end this pandemic,” said the county’s Carrie Monteiro.

Monteiro says Tulare County is still working to find out how many doses were administered to the general public. The county has halted the distribution of the doses in storage from lot 041L20A.

Residents can determine whether or not they were given a shot from this batch by looking on their vaccination card.

Monteiro says residents should not be concerned if they received the shot because any reaction to it would have happened immediately.

“It is important to know that if anyone is going to have any adverse reaction from the vaccine it is going to happen during that observation period,” said Monteiro. “If you received a dose from this lot of Moderna and you did not have an adverse reaction within that 15 to 30-minute observation, you need not worry. Your adverse reaction would have happened then.”

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said Fresno County did not receive any doses of the doses under investigation.

Mariposa County Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko said the county received 300 doses of the Moderna lot 041L20A last week. None of them have been administered and the doses will continue to stay in the freezer until they are cleared.

The Kings County Health Department also received around 300 doses, with 200 already administered. There have been no reports of allergic reactions. The remaining 100 doses are on hold until further notice.

Fresno County and Sierra Pacific Orthopedic were not sent the vaccine doses under investigation and the county’s sites will continue to administer the Moderna vaccine to the public.

“You know it is a recall, unfortunately,” said Rick Lembo with Sierra Pacific Orthopedic. “Just like they would lettuce. So, everyone would continue to buy lettuce they just wouldn’t buy that specific brand of lettuce that was dated that specific day. So, they pulled that, from what I was told, out of an abundance of caution.”