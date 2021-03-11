Mobile site brings COVID-19 vaccine to Fresno County foothills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Around 210 residents of the foothills in Fresno County received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, according to Sierra Pacific Orthopedics.

The medical center went mobile again at Sierra Oaks Senior Center in Tollhouse to reach the mountain communities.

Don and Connie Hastings said they were avoiding long drives – and the lines at the vaccine sites in Fresno, so when they heard of a clinic closer to them, they jumped at the opportunity.

“We haven’t done anything basically in a year,” Don Hastings said.

He he’s that he’s gotten his groceries from home delivery services to avoid having to be in public spaces during the pandemic and added that he hasn’t been able to see his family who live in Massachusetts.

“Now maybe in the next three to four months, I might have the opportunity to fly back there and feel safe about it,” he said.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said mobile clinics in the mountain areas are needed because some residents may not be able to travel far.

“Many people who live in eastern Fresno County are elderly, don’t have the ability to drive all the way down to the metropolitan area, so again this makes it a little bit easier for residents to get the vaccine,” Magsig said.

Fresno County received 10,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine as part of their first shipment.

“At room temperature, Johnson & Johnson is good for about two hours. We draw about 25 doses at a time, so we use them within 20 minutes within draw,” Lembo said.

Each vial of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has five doses – compared to the 10 doses a Moderna vial contains.

“But actually, some have a sixth, an Easter egg,” Lembo said.

He said the last hour of a vaccination clinic, whether mobile or at their main site in Fresno, becomes a micromanaged hour where they’re drawing only about 10 doses at a time, depending on how many people are in line.

He added that they have a list of people to call if there are extra doses available, starting with those who are eligible.

“On average, we come in with about three or four extra doses at the end of the day, and we have a list of extras. We rank tier eligible first,” Lembo said.

On Tuesday, Joe Prado with the Fresno County Department of Public Health said he wasn’t aware of any county sites having doses go to waste, but added that there have been close calls.

“Our survey interest form that we have on our website, that’s a tool we use,” Prado said. “As we’re seeing the day come to an end, we’re looking at the zip codes, whos closest to the fairgrounds, we’re looking at ages, at all those, and working off that list as best as we can.”

On Monday, those between the ages of 16 and 64 who have certain underlying health conditions became eligible for the vaccine.