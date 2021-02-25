Mobile clinic takes COVID-19 vaccines to Tollhouse: ‘It was extremely helpful’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Sierra Pacific Orthopedics has been administering doses in Fresno for weeks, But on Thursday the unit went mobile and headed to Tollhouse to reach those who live in the northern part of Fresno County.

Jeremy Ealand, the chief operations officer for Sierra Pacific Orthopedics, said it was important for them to reach that area to better understand what the need is there.

“There is certainly a need. The individuals that were able to get in here and get vaccinated were just as grateful and just as important as the individuals in Fresno and those areas,” Ealand said.

By 10:30 a.m. at the Sierra Oaks Senior Center, they’d administered about 200 doses, Ealand said. By the end of the day, they administered 510.

“It was extremely helpful,” said Tollhouse resident Georganna Yeatts, speaking on the close proximity the site was located to her home. “I’ve been waiting and trying to get it.”

No appointments were necessary for the site.

“To require appointments for this sort of thing takes a percentage of the population and removes the opportunity for them because there is that percentage of the population, they can’t just log into a computer,” Ealand said.

The area has not only been faced with the pandemic but also the largest single fire in the state.

Yeatts said she had to evacuate because of the Creek Fire in September, but she’s also lost family to COVID-19.

“See I lost family members from it too. Just 2 months ago, I lost another family member back in Maryland,” Yeatts said. “You can listen to the stats on the news, but it really hits you differently when it’s family.”

Ealand said they will be back at the same location in a couple of weeks for second doses. He added that they will also be doing more mobile clinics.