FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – From dance performances to community breakfast events to candlelight peace vigils, the Central Valley will spend the next week celebrating the life and legacy of one of America’s most famous civil rights leaders, Martin Luther King Jr.

Here are a few range of events happening in the upcoming week.

Friday, January 12

Garlanding Ceremony

With keynote speaker Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, this ceremony will also feature the Fresno Unified Black Student Union and King Elementary School Dancers.

11:45 A.M. at Courthouse Park at Van Ness Avenue & Tulare Street, Fresno.

Community Awards Program

5 P.M. at Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno Street.

Saturday, January 13

Clovis Police Department Community Breakfast

Tickets $5 each (Pre-Payment/Reservation Required). Contact Erin Ford-Horio (559) 324-2476 or erinf@cityofclovis.com.

9 A.M. at California Health Sciences University, 2500 Alluvial Avenue, Clovis.

Sunday, January 14

Candlelight Peace Vigil

5 P.M. at Martin Luther King Elementary School, 1001 E. Florence Avenue, Fresno.

Countdown to King Concert & Rally

7:30 P.M. at Bethel Christian Center, 4665 N First Street, Fresno.

Monday, January 15

Community March

10 A.M. at St. John’s Cathedral, 2814 Mariposa Avenue, Fresno.

Commemoration Program

The program will include speakers, dancers, and other tributes.

11 A.M. at Veterans Memorial Auditorium at 2425 Fresno Street, Fresno.