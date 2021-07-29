Mistaken identity may have led to shooting of Fresno mother, police say

Woman was shot in her car while her six-year-old daughter was in the backseat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A woman was shot in her car while her six-year-old daughter was in the backseat Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they responded to the area of Kearney and Thorne regarding the victim of a shooting just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found Jaqueline Flores, 25, inside a parked car suffering from a single gunshot wound to her head.

Flores was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is currently listed in grave condition.

Police say Flores’ six-year-old daughter was in the backseat of the car when the shooting occurred.

According to police, the child was not injured, but a bullet entered the rear window where the child was seated.

Investigators say they do not believe that Flores was the intended target and may have been a case of mistaken identity.

The Fresno Police Department has asked anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Miguel Alvarez at (559) 621-2441.

