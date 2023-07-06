YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 24-year-old Petaluma native Hayden Klemenok tragically went missing at Yosemite National Park on Sunday during a hike with some friends.

Taylor McKinnie, his sister, says he and his friends stopped to cool off at the upper section of the Chilnualna Falls when he was suddenly swept away by the raging water.

“They were leaning down to dunk their heads in, and their hats in to cool off. When within a split second it sounds like Hayden slipped. One of his hands, or one of his knees slipped into the water, into the current,” said McKinnie.

McKinnie and her mom and dad are out there conducting a search of their own, doing the same hike that Hayden did only days prior.

“We still have incredible hope. We have no reason at this time to believe or think otherwise and we are working with the search and rescue team here at Yosemite,” she said.

McKinnie says Hayden was a recent graduate of San Diego State and a lifelong athlete.

He participates in multiple sports from baseball to jiu-jitsu, and had just completed the strenuous hike to reach the upper falls.

“Hayden was an outfielder who played on our 2020 league championship team,” said officials with Fremont Moo, a college-based baseball team in Fremont, Nebraska. “He was a very well-liked teammate and he had a host family here in Fremont he stayed with. They are devastated. Hayden was a very disciplined young man and extremely fit.”

Officials with Fremont Moo say Hayden loves to go fishing on his time off.

They now follow in his footsteps as they look for every angle, refusing to lose hope.

“He is incredibly resilient and a problem solver. He does not give up. And he is the most intelligent, the most intelligent person and if anyone were to overcome odds, it would be Hayden.”

Officials with Fremont Moo also agree with Mckinnie’s statement.

“It is heartbreaking, to say the least. If anyone could survive that, it would be him. We hung his Jersey in the dugout at our game last night and will continue to pray for a safe return. He is a great kid!”

Yosemite National Park was not able to comment on the search Thursday, but one of its rangers warned against the park’s swollen falls, rivers, and creeks.

“Dangerous. They’re running high, they’re running fast, and they’re running strong with cold water. So, it’s definitely a safety situation and we’re trying to encourage people to stay outside of those boundaries and stay safe,” said Yosemite National Park Ranger Steve Lyon.

McKinnie asks everyone who visits the area to keep an eye out for her brother. And that if you see anything, call 911.

The family has organized a gofundme for Hayden Klemenok to help raise money for the search.