Wendy Pullins, 57

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An SUV belonging to an Ahwahnee woman missing since June has been found in Mariposa County, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies announced Friday that the Jeep Cherokee belonging to Wendy Pullins was found – but the owner’s location remains unknown.

Officials say the vehicle will first be processed by detectives and then sent to the California Department of Justice Crime Lab for further processing. Deputies add that the vehicle’s location has not been disclosed as the investigation is ongoing.

Wendy Pullins, 57, was last seen on June 15. She told family members she was on Stumpfield Mountain Road in Mariposa County. She is described as having brown hair, and brown eyes, and is 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Anyone with information about Wendy Pullins’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.