Missing woman who prompted Fresno canal search identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The woman who allegedly fell into a canal in Fresno prompting a search and rescue has been identified.

Fannie Chindapheth has been identified by the Fresno Fire Department as the woman who crews are searching for.

The woman has been missing after she allegedly fell into a Fresno Canal Wednesday afternoon. Water rescue teams used ropes, scuba gear, and camera equipment to search the canal located near McKinley and Milbrook as they search for the missing woman in her late 30’s.

Crews say they plan on resuming the search Friday morning as they have a short window of time and are trying to work with the irrigation district to continue searching the canal.

Initial witness reports said the woman was pushed in following an altercation – but officials say that was not true. Investigators determined that the woman fell in, went underwater, and never came up.

Crews say this section of the canal was difficult to navigate because it splits to the north and west.

The Irrigation District will continue to monitor the canal over the next couple of days. If anyone sees Chindapheth, described as a 5-foot 2-inches tall Asian woman wearing all pink, they are asked to call the Fresno Fire Department at 559-621-4357.