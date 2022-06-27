VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Police officers are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Offices say on June 20, at around 4:00 p.m., police received a missing person’s report regarding 72-year-old Cynthia Powelson.

Powelson was last seen wearing a purple tank top, blue jeans, and cowboy boots. She is described as a white female adult, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes., police say.

According to police, she was last seen in the area of Tipton, where her vehicle was involved in a traffic collision. Since locating her vehicle, there has been no communication from Powelson to her family members.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cynthia Powelson is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8117.