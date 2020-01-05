Missing Tulare woman found dead, her parents now saying domestic violence involved

PLAINVIEW, California (KSEE) — Vera and Rick Steenbergen say, their feeling was not good when it came to their daughter Brittany’s estranged boyfriend.

“My gut feeling.. it wasn’t going to be good,” said Vera. “Not with his history.”

Brittany Steenbergen’s parents say her live-in boyfriend and father of three of her children abused her throughout their relationship.

“He beat her up pretty good, broken arms, black eyes, he shaved her head,” Vera said.

Nothing prepared them though for the horrific details they learned in a phone call they got on New Year’s Day.

“She was found in the desert in Calexico,” said Vera. “In a sleeping bag, murdered.”

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said that Brittany’s body was found in a rural area of Imperial County.

Nicole Linder is the Executive Director of Fresno’s Marjaree Mason Center, and does not know the couple, but says the danger of escalation is very real.

“At this time of year, we see a lot of people that maybe let their guard down,” said Linder. “Like it’s an old relationship or they really want to forgive their partner, and kind of go back to how the relationship was before the violence, but we typically see that it continues to escalate regardless.”

While investigators are still looking for Hussein, Brittany’s father says his daughter’s death could have been prevented

“If someone would have said something or called the cops, cause this mans been hitting on her a long time,” Rick said. “A neighbor.. a father.. his father.. just somebody would have just done something.. and I tried.. so hard. People out there, if they hear abuse going on.. god almighty please say something to somebody.”

Brittany’s parents remember her as a good mom who was always smiling, and say she was the kind of person that would do anything for anyone.

“If that coward is watching,” Vera said. “Abdel, be a man, turn yourself in. These children need to be with family, so he needs to turn himself in, or the police need to find him.. and hopefully it’s not too late and he’s crossed the border already because my daughter is sitting in a morgue.”

