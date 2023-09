TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sheriff Boudreaux announced Thursday morning that the hunter who went missing near California Hot Springs on Sunday has been found safe.

Officials say 75-year-old Juan Duron Velasquez was found around 7:00 a.m. Thursday, by Search and Rescue Team members and surrounding agencies about 1,500 feet above Ruby Creek.

Right now, the CHP Helicopter is attempting to lift him out of the area and to safety.