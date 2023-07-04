MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for a teen who went missing at Lake Yosemite has come to an end Tuesday evening after they were found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 4:17 p.m. they were notified of a missing teenager who was last seen swimming in the water at the pier of the lake.

Authorities say a dive team was out actively searching in the water for the juvenile.

Deputies confirmed around 10:20 p.m. that the missing teen was found dead.

More information will be released as it becomes available.