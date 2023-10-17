FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A teenager in Clovis is missing and is an at-risk search according to the Clovis Police Department on Tuesday.

Clovis Police say 16-year-old Mariah Giron is considered at-risk and was last seen near Gettysburg and Minnewawa in Clovis on Oct. 16 at 11 p.m.

Giron is described by Police as 5’0 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Giron clothing is unknown, along with the associated vehicle is unknown.

Photo Courtesy: Clovis Police Department.

Anyone with any information about Mariah Giron is asked to call Clovis Police at (559) 324-2800 or contact them through their website.