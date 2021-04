MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old woman was reported missing out of Merced on Tuesday, following an appeal by Merced Police Department. Officers say Shannon Ward was last seen in Merced in February.

According to police, Ward is 5’7″ tall, 290 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Ward since February – or has any information on her current whereabouts – is asked to contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712, pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.