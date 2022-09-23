Photo of Lauren Emily Johnson provided by the Sanger Police Department.

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger.

Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue.

Investigators believe that Johnson may be in the Fresno area.

Johnson described as 5-foot-5, 135 pounds, with green eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Sanger Police Department at (559) 875-8521.