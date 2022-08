FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced that 38-year-old Jaime Zamora was found safe Thursday morning.

According to deputies, Zamora went missing around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday in a neighborhood located near 9th Street and Oregon Avenue in the city of San Joaquin.

Deputies say Zamora was found safe about three miles from his home at 8:40 a.m. Thursday morning and is now back home with his family.