FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A San Francisco man who was reported missing last week was found dead following a car crash in Fresno County, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say 21-year-old Christopher Liang of San Francisco was reported missing to the Irvine Police Department on March 1.

On Saturday, March 5, California Highway Patrol officers were called out to the area of Panoche Road and I-5 in Fresno County after a witness had reported seeing the wreckage of a 2020 Tesla Model 3 on the side of the road.

The witness was able to lead officers to the car, which was on its roof on a dry riverbed near the roadway.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the car was identified as Liang, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers say they learned Liang had been driving westbound on Panoche when his car swerved off the roadway for an unknown reason.

The car went down a cliff before overturning and coming to a rest on the riverbed.

Officers say no witnesses reported seeing the actual crash, so they are unsure when it happened.

They believe the crash could have occured sometime between Feb. 28 and March 5.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.