Missing Porterville man found dead in canal, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was reported missing last week was found dead in a canal on Tuesday, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officials say 27-year-old Jose Manuel Pancho Castro was reported missing after he was last seen by family members on Friday, January 14. The following day, Castro’s vehicle was found abandoned near Newcomb Street and Avenue 182.

The search for Castro continued until his body was discovered on Monday, Jan. 25.

At 12:00 p.m., officers were called out to the Friant-Kern Canal near Henderson Avenue and Westwood Street after it was reported that a body had been spotted in the water.

When officers arrived, they pulled Castro’s body out of the water and confirmed that he had already passed away. Officials say Castro’s death appears to be accidental and there were no signs of foul play.

Investigators are still working to figure out how Castro ended up in the canal.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.