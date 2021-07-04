MISSING: Police searching for mother and three children who went missing after church

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a mother and her three children who were reported missing on Sunday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Fresno Police say Desiree Wichapool, 39, and her three children Jonah, 10, Zipporah, 7, and Lily, 3, were reported missing on Sunday.

Wichapool and her three children were last seen around 11:30 a.m. leaving a church in the 2300 block of Helm avenue near Willow and Shaw avenues in Clovis, according to officials.

Police say the family’s vehicle was located on Highway 41 near Road 200 in Madera County around 2:30 p.m.

Wichapool and her three children live on the 900 block of north Roosevelt near Palm and Olive avenues in Fresno, and Wichapool may also go by the last name of Ledezma, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police have asked anyone who may have seen them or know of their location to please contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000 or your local law enforcement agency.