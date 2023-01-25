KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person reported missing out of San Bernardino County was found dead inside their vehicle in a Kings County canal, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were alerted in December by officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office about someone reported missing. It was determined that the person’s last known location was near the California Aqueduct and Interstate 5 in Kettleman City.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, initial attempts to find the missing person and their vehicle were unsuccessful. The Water Rescue Unit then began a search of the California Aqueduct and on January 20 found what appeared to be a vehicle in the water. The vehicle was pulled from the water and identified as the missing person’s vehicle. A deceased person was also found inside the vehicle and they were later identified as the missing person themselves.

Investigators believe the death was a result of a traffic collision and no foul play is suspected.

The identity of the person found has not been officially released.