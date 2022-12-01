Mariposa, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing child from Montana was located in Mariposa on Tuesday according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, a couple visiting family in Mariposa County over the Thanksgiving holiday was introduced to a father and son that they didn’t feel right about. This was enough that they investigated and found the boy on the Missing and Exploited Children’s website. The couple immediately contacted the reporting agency, Sidney Police Department in Montana.

Deputies say that Sydney Police Department followed up by requesting Mariposa Sheriff’s Office to act upon the active warrant in place for the boy’s father and take custody of the little boy. The warrant was for the offense of Parenting Interference in violation of Montana Code Annotated 45-5-634.

Deputies were able to locate the boy and his father at an address on Darrah Road. The father who was identified as 39-year-old Raymond Berry was arrested without incident and the boy was taken to a safe location pending reunification with his mother.

A “be on the lookout” (BOLO) was published for the boy on November 2 by the Sidney Police Department. The parents of the child share legal custody of him, and a parenting plan or court-ordered custody arrangement had not been in effect. However, it is a violation of Montana law when one parent knowingly withholds a child from the other parent when the action manifests a purpose to substantially deprive that parent of parenting rights.