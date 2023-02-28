SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California State Controller Malia M. Cohen announced on Tuesday that California has joined MissingMoney.com, a free, safe, and secure national website created to reunite people with unclaimed property.

The website provides an easy way for people to search unclaimed property databases in 48 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

“My office safeguards over $11 billion in unclaimed property belonging to Californians, and I am committed to making the claims process easier for everyone,” said Controller Cohen. “The Missing Money website is another useful tool in that effort.”

Savings or checking accounts, insurance benefits, uncashed checks, wages, stocks, bonds, and safe deposit box contents are common types of unclaimed property.

Officials say California’s unclaimed property law protects consumers by requiring banks, insurance companies, and other businesses to transfer property to the State Controller after a period of no activity (generally three years).

Californians can start their unclaimed property search through the State Controller’s website at claimit.ca.gov, MissingMoney.com, or by calling (800) 992-4647.

Anyone can search or download the unclaimed property database for free to see if friends and family also have items safeguarded by the state.