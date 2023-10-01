MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man who was missing for over a week was found dead Sunday morning, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Chang Cheng was initially reported missing on Sept. 21 near Highway 152 and Vista Point where he was last seen fishing.

For over a week, authorities said alongside the community they used all the necessary resources, including technology that searches for evidence in the water, to locate Cheng.

Then on Oct. 1 at 7:30 a.m., deputies say they responded to the San Luis Reservoir for a report of an unresponsive man along the Northeast bank near the Romero Visitor Center. The deceased individual was identified as Chang Cheng.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.