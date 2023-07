Photo of Emily Takash provided by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an at-risk missing teen who was last seen in Mariposa on July 7.

Officials say 16-year-old Emily Takash is known to frequent, Madera County, specifically, Oakhurst, Coarsegold, and Bass Lake.

Emily is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Emily Takash is asked to call 209-966-3615, fax 209-742-5090, or toll-free 800-774-8314.