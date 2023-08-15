FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been reported missing in Kerman after being gone for over a week, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Deputies say 33-year-old Corey Daniely, also known by his stage name Crumb Dread, was dropped off at a home with his friend on South Bishop and West Annadale Avenues in Kerman.

According to authorities, Daniely was last seen Monday, August 7 around 3 a.m. walking away from the residence. He is not familiar with the area.

On August 9, the sheriff’s office says his family reported him missing.

Deputies describe Daniely as 5″8″ with brown eyes and black dreads who was last seen wearing red sweatpants and Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding Daniely’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.