MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was last seen fishing in Merced County Thursday evening has now been reported missing, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Around 11:30 a.m., deputies said they responded to the scene near Highway 152 and Vista Point for a report of a missing person.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Chang Cheng. He is 5’6, weighs approximately 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing dark clothing and a red/burgundy backpack. He also wears glasses.

Chang Cheng. Photo Courtesy: The Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say he was last seen fishing in the area around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials encourage anyone who might have seen him or have any information about him to call (209) 385-7472.