Photo of Santana Moses Rosales provided by the Los Banos Police Department.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was reported missing months ago in Los Banos has been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, officers with the California Highway Patrol found a 1999 Honda Accord in the Delta-Mendota Canal, just northwest of Los Banos.

Investigators said they found the body of 20-year-old Santana Rosales inside the car.

Rosales was reported missing to police after his family last saw him on the night of August 21.

Officials said Rosales’ death is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities have not said if Rosales’ cause of death has been determined.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7472.