MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Office of Emergency Services asked the public on Wednesday to be cautious when outdoors, due to the heat wave in effect in the San Joaquin Valley.

It comes after a series of Labor Day rescues, including missing hikers and even a fallen tree in the areas of Devils Slide, Skaggs Bridge, and Chilkoot Campground.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the San Joaquin Valley until Friday evening – with record high temperatures that will reach the mountain areas with temps beyond 100 degrees. The Madera County Office of Emergency Services even discourages outdoor recreation during the heat wave.

To avoid heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke during an excessive heat wave warning follow these recommendations: