YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old woman who went missing after going for a day hike in Yosemite has been found and is safe, according to Yosemite National Park officials.

The National Park Service says Yailine “Jaylene” Maldonado, who goes by Jaylene, went for a day hike on Saturday, July 22, from Ostrander Lake to summit Horse Ridge.

Park officials say Yailine has been found within the search area with just a few scrapes and is in good condition. She will be reunited with her family.