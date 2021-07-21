Missing hiker found dead in Yosemite National Park, officials say

YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who had gone missing while hiking in Yosemite was found dead on Tuesday, according to National Park Service officials.

Officials say Fred Zalokar, 61 of Reno, Nevada, was found dead and recovered near the summit of Mount Clark.

Zalokar went missing on Saturday while day hiking at the Yosemite National Park.

Officials say he was using an off-trail route to get from Bunnell Mount to the summit of Mount Clark.

Zalokar planned on returning to Yosemite Valley following the hike, but authorities say he never returned.

National Park Officials say this incident is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at this time.