Missing hiker found alive after 48 hours in Fresno County mountains shares survival story

Hiker Jolly Base poses for a photo with members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team. (Photo: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing hiker found alive after 48 hours in the Fresno County mountains is sharing her survival story.

49-year-old Jolly Bose of Palo Alto was found by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team on Tuesday.

She had spent 48 hours in the wilderness after she got separated from her friends in the Huntington Lake area.

Jolly tapped into her survival skills to keep warm with the snow and temperatures in the teens.

She managed to find shelter in a bathroom, where she used her knowledge as a yoga instructor to stay warm in different poses.

She says she had water but no food and her phone, watch, and headlamp quickly died in the cold.

During the day, she left notes for search crews and stayed put until she managed to use her red jacket to wave down a helicopter and was rescued.

“That moment, until then I was not crying but that moment tears came, it was the joy that finally they found me because for 48 hours I kept shouting help help help, that’s what I was doing,” recalled Jolly.

Bose says she never gave up hope and believes her positive mentality kept her alive.

Her story also inspired the search and rescue team.

“To be able to find someone missing for 48 hours and find them alive, not even needing medical attention, it’s incredible. And I know that really invigorates everyone on the team to solidify why it is they do what they do and I think it’s going to motivate them going forward,” said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

Bose walked off with just some minor frostbite and a low fever. Despite this ordeal, she says she’ll get back to hiking soon.