FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weapon that went missing at Fresno City College following a suspect chase on campus has been recovered, Fresno City College officials announced Tuesday.

According to college officials, State Center Community College District (SCCCD) Police Chief Jose Flores received a phone call Tuesday afternoon informing him that the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Detective assigned to the Fresno Help Eliminate Auto Theft Task Force recovered the handgun missing since Aug. 16.

Officials say the weapon was stolen when one of the SCCCD sergeants took a hard fall while chasing a juvenile suspect with the Fresno Police Department near the parking structure. After apprehending the suspect, the sergeant noticed the weapon was missing from his belt.

Investigators say a general description of two suspects was given to the police. Upon identification of the suspect and an investigation, the service weapon was recovered.

Officials say the weapon has been returned to the SCCCD Police Department and appears to be whole, with no missing parts or ammunition.